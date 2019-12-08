Yamaha Lagenda 115Z GP Edition launched

IN commemoration of Malaysia’s first MotoGP team, the Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT), Hong Leong Yamaha Motor today launched a limited-edition Yamaha Lagenda 115Z GP Edition with Petronas Yamaha SRT livery.



The launch was held at the Sepang F1 Circuit, during the Round 10 of the Petronas Malaysian Cub Prix 2019.

The limited-edition Lagenda features a full livery cover set similar to the livery on both the Petronas Yamaha SRT race bikes in the MotoGP championship. The design is inspired by the breathtaking and podium-worthy Petronas Yamaha SRT YZR-M1 machines ridden by the team’s two riders – Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli in this year’s MotoGP.

Only 5,000 units of the limited-edition Lagenda 115Z will be issued. For every purchase of a Yamaha Lagenda 115Z GP Edition, the proud owners will also be receiving an exclusive Certificate of Ownership. The Lagenda 115Z GP Edition will be made available at all Yamaha authorised dealers from the middle of this month, at RM5,580, and it comes with two years or 20,000km (whichever comes first) manufacturer’s warranty.

The base Yamaha Lagenda “underbone” moped has a single-cylinder, four-valved, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine – paired to a four-speed semi-automatic transmission – with a 113.7 cubic centimetre displacement, putting out 9.92hp at 7,750rpm and 9.9Nm at 6,500rpm.