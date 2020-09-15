$!Yamaha MT-25 launched, MT-15 previewed

YAMAHA’s first “hyper naked” (Ed: That sounds a bit naughty!) motorcycle, the MT-09 took the Asian market by a storm when it was launched, just as the naked bike category popularity grew.
Here in Malaysia, there has been a significant increase of interest in the street naked category and on Saturday, Hong Leong Yamaha Motor announces its fulfillment of this void with the launching of the Yamaha MT-25.
Introduced with the usual Yamaha fanfare at the Sofitel Hotel and Resort in Kuala Lumpur, the new model promises to be another hot item in the Yamaha model range.
“The Yamaha MT-25 packs aggressive styling and notable performance and is indeed a cutting-edge new addition to Yamaha’s class-defining naked bike segment,” said the company.
“With high torque performance, high handle bar and upright riding position, the MT-25 will be a comfortable ride in the city. It has all the original Yamaha MT-Series DNA built in with a multitude of innovative features.”
Powered by the tested and proven performance-driven with features ranging from liquid-cooled 249cc,four4-stroke, in-line two-cylinder, DOHC, eight-valve, fuel-injected power plant capable of producing 35.5hp at 12,000rpm of power and a torque of 23.6Nm at 10,000rpm, the MT-25 is “a force to be reckoned with in its class”.
The new “Master of Torque” uses inverted front forks that not only provides sure cornering performance but also supports an agile and comfortable riding style while it’s predator-type dual slant LED position lights plus a central mounted LED headlight, full digital LCD meter panel with shift timing light, sleek LED signal indicators with hazard light functionality makes it an impressive looking bike.
In addition to this, the MT-25 is equipped with the dual channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) for both front and rear wheels, a sought-after feature most Malaysian riders have been waiting for.
Priced at an affordable RM21,500 excluding insurance & registration fees, the Yamaha MT-25 comes in two distinctive MT Series colours – Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blue and will be available at all Yamaha Big Bike dealers from Sept 18 onwards.
Hong Leong Yamaha Motor will so be giving away an exclusive First Edition MT Series pewter key chain for every purchase of the new MT-25.
Crafted by Royal Selangor, the world-renowned pewter craft smiths, the sleek arrow-shaped keychain design symbolises speed, dynamism and movement. In addition to this, every new owner of the MT-25 will receive a safety disc lock with their purchase.
With the constant evolving of the Yamaha Hyper Naked segment, specifically in terms of styling, high tech engine, and electronics, guests at the launch event were also given a sneak preview of another Master of Torque masterpiece, the MT-15.
The single-cylinder, 150cc MT-15 will only be made available in the market in November 2020, when the price will also be announced.