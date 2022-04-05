Yoshimura is new Honda Malaysia MD, CEO

HONDA Malaysia Sdn Bhd today announced the appointment of a new managing director and chief executive officer, Hironobu Yoshimura (pix), who succeeded Madoka Chujo.

Yoshimura, who assumed office in Malaysia on Apr 1, comes with an extensive experience at Honda, totalling 34 years and has built his expertise in the areas of corporate planning, business planning, marketing and aftersales services.

Having held key roles in various countries including Japan, Thailand and Pakistan, his latest role before coming to Malaysia was as president and CEO of Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited.

On his new role at Honda Malaysia, Yoshimura said: “I am excited to take up this new role at Honda Malaysia. This unique and diverse nation is truly an important market in the Asia and Oceania region for us at Honda.

“My predecessors have built the Honda brand to become the success that it is now in Malaysia; as the forerunner in introducing Honda’s advance technology in the region, launching exciting new models and leading the Non-National Passenger Vehicle segment for many years.

“Most importantly, Honda Malaysia has persevered through and overcame many challenges over the years. I look forward to leading the company in a post-pandemic business environment and to contribute positively towards the growth of the company.

“I am also pleased to share that based on our internal data, three Honda models have ranked number one in their respective segments for quarter one of 2022. The models are City, all-new City Hatchback and all-new Civic.”

Yoshimura’s predecessor Chujo, joined Honda Malaysia in April last year. She has returned to Japan, to assume a new role at Honda Motor Co Ltd in the automobile operations sales supervisory unit of its sales division.