You buy, Shell donates

SHELL marked its Hari Raya corporate social responsibility campaign for the fifth consecutive year today with its 2019 “Anda Beli, Kami Derma” (You Buy, We Donate) campaign.

Extending the duration from previous years, this year’s collection runs for 10 days – from May 30 to June 8, and contributions will be donated to the National Cancer Society Malaysia, Food Aid Foundation and Malaysian Nature Society.

During this period, every one litre of Shell petrol (yeah, diesel not part of the campaign) pumped will see the company donating 1 sen (RM0.01) to those organisations.

On top of every 1-sen-per-litre, Shell will also donate 1 sen for every RM1 spent in all Shell Select stores (excluding E-Pay products such as mobile reloads and Touch ‘n Go purchases, and other in-store services such as utility bill payments).

Shell Malaysia Trading Sdn Bhd and Shell Timur Sdn Bhd managing director Shairan Huzani Husain said: “The ‘balik kampung’ experience is a meaningful journey for everyone.

“It’s about loved ones coming together, safely, to celebrate the festivities. This year, we decided to add to the ‘balik kampung’ journey by spreading a little more cheer to those in need.

“That is why to mark our fifth year of running this campaign, we have increased our collection timeline to 10 days and incorporated spending at Shell Select to give our customers more opportunities to contribute to organisations in need.

“We have also chosen relevant causes that we believe are close to the heart of Malaysians, in line with our efforts to make life’s journeys better for communities in which we operate.”

Mastercard, joining in as a partner for the second consecutive year, will also be making additional contributions to the campaign.

For every litre of Shell fuels pumped and every RM1 spent at Shell Select, paid with any Mastercard credit or debit card, an additional 1 sen will be contributed to the Food Aid Foundation.

With the “Anda Beli, Kami Derma” campaign, Shell is giving motorists who pump at Shell or spend at Shell Select stores the option to choose the cause they believe in and influence contribution to their organisation of choice.

To select their preferred choice of beneficiaries, customers must submit either the original or duplicate copy of their receipt into the campaign boxes provided at the Shell station. All three organisations have their respective boxes.