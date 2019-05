HONDA Malaysia today announced that the Jazz*, City** and CR-V will also be available in a new “young, vibrant and attractive” colour – Passion Red Pearl.

The new colour option will replace the Carnival Red for Jazz, the Dark Ruby Red for City; and the Obsidian Blue Pearl for the CR-V.

Based on sales performance, results showed that the Passion Red Pearl received good market response when it was first introduced in the new HR-V in January.

Since then, the colour has proven to be the top preferred colour among Honda customers, with a total of 30% sales of new HR-V sold in the colour.