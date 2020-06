IN order to ensure a safe environment for its consumers and staff as businesses resume amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Goodyear Malaysia announces its Zero Contact Initiative (Zero Contact), whereby customers can get new tyres fitted at any participating Goodyear Autocare centre without any direct person-to-person contact throughout the entire process.

Goodyear Malaysia managing director Alex Ng said: “As we resume our operations nationwide, we also embark into a ‘new normal’ era that calls for more vigilance and mindfulness when handling each and every one of our customer’s needs.

“The assurance of Goodyear’s Zero Contact process, from the moment you drop-off your vehicle, and up until you collect it, is that there will be zero direct physical contact between staff and customers to minimise risk of any potential spread. We decided to extend this programme in Malaysia, off the back of the success it had in the United States, Australia and other Asean countries.

“We hope that through this programme, we continue to assure Goodyear's loyal customers that we have taken all the necessary precautions for their personal safety and at the same time, remain committed to ensuring the safety of their tyres,” Ng added.

Through the implementation of this initiative, customers will have to first arrange for an appointment with their preferred Goodyear Autocare centre for services.

This can be done via phone call or WhatsApp through Goodyear Malaysia’s website.

To make an appointment, visit www.goodyear.com.my/store on mobile and use the map to select the closest desired location.

Once located, simply click on the WhatsApp icon to make an appointment with your selected Goodyear Autocare centre.

At the stores, there will be specially-designated Zero Contact parking areas for customers to park their cars, as well as a drop box for them to place their car keys.

The Goodyear Autocare centre staff will then proceed to collect the car and fit new tyres.

Before returning the car to the owner, a 12-point vehicle safety check will be done for each car, followed by the disinfection of 12 major touch points.

These are complimentary services provided by Goodyear Malaysia for their customers to ensure that their cars are safe to be driven once again, especially for those who have left their cars untouched for a long time due to the movement control order (MCO).

When the customer collects his or her car at the Zero Contact parking area, they will receive a checklist which is placed in their car.

This is proof of the thorough clean-up done by the staff, as well as to notify them of any possible issue that the staff might have found whilst checking their car, making it easy for them to rectify as quickly as possible.