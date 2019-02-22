TEST ARTICLE HAPPENING

KUALA LUMPUR: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd through Samsung Malaysia has unveiled its latest premium smartphone, the Galaxy S10 which is available for pre-order via the company’s official website, beginning 10am tomorrow until Feb 28.

All three models of the Galaxy S10, including S10 Plus, S10, and S10E are priced between RM2,699 and RM4,599.

Samsung Electronics president and CEO of IT and mobile communications division DJ Koh said, the Galaxy S10 series was designed for those who wanted a premium smartphone with powerful performance.

“To those who are looking for a supercharged device, Galaxy S10 Plus takes every spec from display to camera to performance to the next level.

“While Galaxy S10E is built for customers who want all premium essentials in a compact package on a flat screen,“ he said during the Galaxy S10 series preview here today.

The premium smartphone he said, sets the benchmark for the next generation of mobile experiences.

Since its launch ten years ago, the Galaxy S series had been known for premium innovations and an incredible consumer experience, he said.

According to Koh, the venue for the official launch of Galaxy S10 smartphone will be at Genting Highlands on March 1.

With three colours to choose from, specifically Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Green, the smartphone has been recognised by worldwide reviewers for its best-in-class display, design, camera and performance innovations.

Customers who pre-order the devices would receive attractive gifts such as Galaxy Buds, screen protection and Galaxy watch worth between RM639 and RM1,479.

For more information on the Galaxy S10 series, customers can visit http://news.samsung.com/my, http:www.samsungmobilepress.com or www.samsung.com/galaxy.