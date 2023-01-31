1 dead, 1 missing after air force jet crashes in western Greece

ATHENS: A 29-year old Greek Air Force officer was found dead and the pilot was reported missing after a two-seat airplane crashed in the sea off western Greece on Monday, Greek national defencse ministry said.

A search and rescue operation was underway to locate the 31-year-old pilot of the Greek Air Force’s F-4 Phantom jet fighter, Xinhua reported.

The tragedy happened during a training flight near the military airport of Andravida in the Peloponnese peninsula.

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed their grief and condolences. The national defence ministry declared a three-day mourning period for the armed forces. -Bernama