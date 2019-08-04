10 Asnaf in Manjoi receive assistance

IPOH: Ten asnaf (tithe recipients) including single mothers in the Manjoi state constituency here received assistance through the “Ziarah Kasih” programme.

The programme, organised by the Perak Information Department, in collaboration with the Manjoi state constituency service centre, District and the Land Office as well as the village community management council (MPKK), is held in conjunction with the state-level National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) celebration that will be launched tonight.

State Islamic and Religious Education, Rural and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Asmuni Awi said through the programme, the authorities also identified various problems faced by the recipients such as land ownership as well as the lack of clean water supply.

He said the recipients were given the “Kotak Harapan”, a contribution from the Perak Foundation, apart from monthly assistance from the Social Welfare Department (SWD), between RM300 and RM350, beginning next month.

“The SWD’s assistance is hoped to help to alleviate their burden as some of them are poor and don’t have financial resources,” he said when met by Bernama during the programme here today.

Meanwhile, one of the recipients Siti Bedah Md Isa, 53, who lost her her husband in November, could not hold back her tears during the visit.

Siti Bedah who has six children, with two of them, aged 12 and 16, were still schooling, was very grateful for the assistance.

“I only sell nasi lemak every morning and earning about RM10 daily which is not enough as my two daughters are still schooling,” she said. — Bernama