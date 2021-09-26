10 challenges for Khairy before Budget Day: LKS

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia should slow down the load of new Covid-19 cases and Covid-19 deaths so that by Budget 2022 Day on Oct 29, it would not be ranked No 19 among nations with the most cumulative total of 2.7 million Covid-19 cases with close to 32,000 deaths.

Putting this challenge to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix), DAP leader Lim Kit Siang yesterday pointed out that we ranked the world’s No.8 in daily new Covid-19 cases and No. 7 in daily Covid-19 deaths on Saturday.

He listed the 10 challenges for Khairy.

1. To remove Malaysia from the world’s Top 20 countries for daily new Covid-19 cases;

2. To remove Malaysia from the world’s Top 20 countries for daily Covid-19 deaths;

3. To ensure that in the category “Deaths per 1 million population”, Malaysia does not top Asia and Asean except for mini-states and tiny island nations.

4. To ensure that Malaysia does not reach 2.7 million Covid-19 cases by Budget 2022 Day;

5. To ensure that Malaysia does not come near 32,000 deaths as cumulative total of Covid-19 deaths by Budget 2022 Day.

6. To ensure that Malaysia never gets to be ranked No. 19 among nations in the world for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

7. To ensure that Malaysia falls out of the ranking among the world’s Top 40 countries for cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

8. To bring down daily new Covid-19 cases to three digit figures.

9. To bring the Brought-in-Dead (BID) Covid-19 deaths to single-digit figures.

10. To bring daily Covid-19 death to single-digit figures.

The ball is in Khairy’s court, the Iskandar Puteri MP said.