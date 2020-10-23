10 Covid-19 fatalities, 710 new cases

PETALING JAYA: A total of 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported today - the highest since the pandemic began in March.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said all 10 deaths were from Sabah.

“The number of new cases however dropped to 710, with Sabah recording the highest number at 528,” he added.

This was followed by Selangor with 62 cases, Penang (39), Negri Sembilan (37), Labuan (19), Kuala Lumpur (10), Perak (four), Terengganu and Sarawak with two each and Kedah and Pahang with one each.

The total accumulative positive cases now stands at 24,514, while the death count rose to 214.

The prison clusters were among the significant cases, as Kepayan Prison saw 180 cases, followed by Reman Prison (39) and Tembok (one).

There were also three new clusters recorded yesterday, which are the Samudera, Palma and Jaya clusters.

Noor Hisham said 90 patients have been warded at the Intensive Care Unit, with 28 requiring respiratory aid.

The Health Ministry also noted 467 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries 15,884 to date.