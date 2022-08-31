10 dead in Bekasi trailer accident

JAKARTA: Ten people, including 7 students, died in an accident involving a trailer, a pickup truck and two motorcycles in front of a school in Bekasi, West Java.

Chief Commissioner of Metro Jaya’s Traffic Police, Latief Usman, said the incident occured at 11am (local time), and the failure of the brakes to work is alleged to be the cause of the trailer crashing into a bus stop and a telecommunications pole before falling onto the pickup truck.

According to media report, Latief said it is hoped that there will be no increase in the number of casualties.

The trailer also ran into the parents and students of Kota Bekasi Primary School who had just finished the morning school session.

However, police will continue to investigate the exact cause of the accident, considering the condition of the road surface is flat and there are brake marks, said Latief.-Bernama