10 die, 21 rescued after boat capsizes in Tanjung Balau

KOTA TINGGI: Ten illegal immigrants were found dead while 21 others were rescued after their boat capsized, believed due to bad weather, in Tanjung Balau, near here, early this morning.

Johor Maritime director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said the incident was reported at 4.30 am and the search and rescue operation (SAR) was still ongoing to find the remaining passengers.

“Based on preliminary information, about 60 illegal immigrants were in the boat. Ten bodies have been found by the Malaysian Army,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) had activated the SAR operation at 8.50 am and mobilised several of its assets, namely the AW 139 AGUSTA aircraft, KM TEGAS vessel and PETIR 50 boat.

The Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) received a report about the incident from the Bandar Penawar Fire and Rescue Station, which received the information on the discovery of the boat from the Tanjung Sepang Tactical Headquarters, he said.-Bernama