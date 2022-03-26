10 Johor exco members sworn in

JOHOR BAHRU: Ten state assemblymen today took their oath of office as Johor state executive councillors (Exco) before the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, at Balai Mengadap (Audience Hall) of Istana Bukit Serene this morning.

The new Exco members include Johor Umno Youth chief and Larkin state assemblyman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, Ledang Wanita Umno chief Khairin Nisa Ismail (Serom), national MIC Youth chief K. Raven Kumar (Tenggaroh), Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai), Datuk Zahari Sarip (Buloh Kasap) and Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid (Semerah).

The others who took their oath are Kota Tinggi Puteri Umno chief and Johor Lama state assemblyman Norliza Noh, Johor MCA Youth head Ling Tian Soon (Yong Peng), Lee Ting Han (Paloh) and Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh (Bukit Pasir).

Present at the swearing-in ceremony was the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

Also present was Tunku Temenggong of Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Al-Haj Sultan Ibrahim.

On March 15, Machap state assemblyman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was sworn in as the 19th Johor Menteri Besar.

Onn Hafiz, the Simpang Renggam Umno division vice-chief, succeeded Datuk Hasni Mohammad as the Menteri Besar following Barisan Nasional's landslide win in the recent Johor state election.-Bernama