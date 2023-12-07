10 men held for diesel smuggling activities in Masai

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested 10 men, including three foreigners, for their alleged involvement in a subsidised diesel smuggling syndicate and seized 60,700 litres of fuel at a storage area in Masai on July 11.

Johor deputy police chief DCP M. Kumar said the suspects, aged 29 to 61, were detained at 1.35 pm.

“It is suspected that the spot was being used as a storage and processing place for the diesel. All those arrested are lorry drivers and workers at the premise,“ he said in a statement today.

The police seized 21 square tanks, a tanker, two skid tanks and 11 mobile phones, with a total value of the seizure estimated at RM1.16 million.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), and Section 12 of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama