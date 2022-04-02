10-month-old baby, mother among three killed in Semporna crash

SEMPORNA: Three members of a family, including a baby girl were killed when the car they were travelling in was involved in an accident with two other vehicles at Km 12 of Jalan Tagasan, near here, yesterday.

Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said the vehicles involved in the 4.30pm incident were a Perodua Kancil, Ford Ranger and a 20-tonne lorry.

He said the accident occurred when the Perodua Kancil car, which was heading to Kampung Salimbangun from Kampung Lihak, was hit in the rear by the Ford Ranger.

As a result of the collision, the Perodua Kancil car, driven by a 30-year-old man, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the oncoming lorry, he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Farhan said the crash killed three passengers in the Perodua Kancil car, namely the driver’s wife, 30, their 10-month-old baby girl and his nephew, 13.

“The driver’s wife and their baby died on the spot while his nephew was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Semporna Hospital,” he said.

The 27-year-old Ford Ranger driver and the lorry driver, 32, escaped unhurt Mohd Farhan said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama