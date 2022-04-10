10 mountaineers killed in avalanche in Northern India

NEW DELHI: Ten mountaineers were killed in India’s northern Uttarakhand state on Tuesday after an avalanche struck them during an expedition.

They were part of a group of 28 trainees from a mountaineering school in the Uttarkashi district, local media reported.

Eight were rescued and a search was on for the rest trapped on Draupadi’s Danda-2 mountain peak, the reports said.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of precious lives due to the landslide which has struck the mountaineering expedition carried out by the Nehru Mountaineering Institute in Uttarkashi,“ said Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.-Bernama