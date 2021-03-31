10 percent increase in vehicles entering Kelantan - Police

PASIR MAS: The current week-long school holiday has seen a 10% increase in the number of vehicles entering Kelantan, said state police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat.

He said the police would continue to conduct inspections and roadblocks (SJR) to ensure the travellers had the permit for inter-state travel before they were allowed to enter the state.

Those who do not have the document or permit, will be asked to turn back, he told reporters after witnessing the handing over of duty from outgoing Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif to the new district police chief ACP Mohd Nasaruddin M Nasir here today.

Also present was Kelantan deputy police chief SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah.

Shafien advised those entering the state to observe the prescribed standing operating procedures.

“If they are in public places, attend feast, or events, please observe physical distancing and wear the face mask.

“Even when taking group pictures, do keep a distance. All these are to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he added. — Bernama