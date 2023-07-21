10% Reward For Those Who Report Vehicle Customs Duty And Tax Evasion

THE Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) is rewarding anyone with reliable information on the evasion of customs duties and taxes, as well as the criminals, with 10% of the amount of the seizure.

If the seizure is valued at RM1 million, 10% of the amount, which is RM100,000, would be awarded to the informant. There is a provision for informants, which shall be assessed in accordance with the category.

The products included alcohol, cigarettes, and automobiles, according to Deputy Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who also indicated that the informant’s name will remain undisclosed.

Maslan stated that the rewards had been given out by JKDM for a long time but had not been publicised and that the information supplied is necessary to stop acts that would hurt the people and the nation.

Recently, seven people have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of decreasing the charges on luxury automobiles, resulting in the loss of nearly RM33 million in customs tax.

With a target of RM588 million for this year, Negeri Sembilan JKDM has already collected more than RM300 million in revenue as of June 31 this year.

Those with information can contact the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.