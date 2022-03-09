10 students receive scholarship from Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship for the 2021 session to 10 recipients at the Istana Negara here.

Four recipients for the Doctorate (PhD) level are Nurul Farhana Abd Ghaffar, 28, who is pursuing her studies in Waste Management at the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore); S. Mogesh, 23, (Clinical and Health Sciences (Stem Cells), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM); Loke Yean Leng, 24, (Nanotechnology, Universiti Malaya) and Nurul Elia Aqila Ab Rahim, 26, (Bioengineering, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia).

Six recipients for Master’s degree programmes are Nur Amirah Syafiqah Salman, 24, (Agro Science, UPM); Nur Aina Izzati Mohd Mokhtar, 23, (Analytical Chemistry, UPM); Ng Wan Chiew, 24, (Otorhinolaryngology, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM); Too Lih Yuan, 26, and M. Elancheleyen, 24, (Tissue Engineering, UKM) and Muhamad Huzaifah Omar, 24, (Electroanalytical Method, Universiti Sains Malaysia).

Since its introduction in 2006, a total of 175 individuals have received the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship to pursue their studies at local research universities as well as the world’s leading universities in the fields of Science and Technology, Economics, Law and Islamic Finance.

Also present at the ceremony were Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah and Public Service deputy director-general (Development) Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed.