10-year friendship ended due to constant complaints

FRIENDSHIP as we know, requires effort from both sides, especially when venting our frustrations out, as we are not built to be emotional punching bags.

A man broke off a 10-year friendship through a messaging app out of necessity as he was unhappy with his friend constantly complaining.

World of Buzz reported that a man named Aaron Lin shared in a Facebook group ●【爆廢公社公開版】● how his former friend was constantly being negative about everything in his life which always irked him.

“Stop guilt tripping me with our ’10-year friendship’. I’m tired because for the past 10 years, our conversation is just filled with you complaining about everything that’s going on in your life. Is there really nothing in your life that is worth being happy about?,” Aaron asked his friend

He shared two screenshots of his message with his friend, in which one image depicted the friend starting the conversation by expressing his sadness.

“Can you stop spreading negativity every time you call me? It’s annoying,” was Aaron’s reply.

The friend was offended at his reply and asked him what he meant, and Aaron shot back, stating the friend had interfered in his work by calling him on his office line to vent.

“Don’t you think it’s enough? You even called up my office the other day just to complain to me.”

The friend then brought up their 10-year friendship and asked why he brought the prior conversation up. Later on, Aaron mentioned that he was tired of his friend’s complaints and set a boundary, telling him to stop.

“I welcome you with open arms if you just want to chat about other things, but if you want to complain please just stop texting me”, he added.

Unfortunately, the friend did not take his reply too well and complained about how sad his life was and that he had no one to turn to when in need.

Aaron finally concluded his Facebook post by saying he ended the friendship by asserting his boundaries once more and proceeded to block him.

“I’m not a therapist, I’m not obliged to listen to you whine and complain about how sad your life is. I don’t need to keep absorbing your negativity. I’ve blocked him and I’m moving forward.”

His post gained popularity with over 2,900 likes, 871 comments and 32 shares at the time of writing. Netizens sympathized with this man and commended him for his long-lasting friendship.

“People who always have negative energy are really scary! If they’re a good friend, they should share some positivity. No one is obliged to be another person’s trash can,” a netizen commented.

“The fact that you were friends with him for 10 years is incredible,” a netizen added.

“Can’t even imagine the things he has complained about in the last ten years, seems scary,” another netizen commented.