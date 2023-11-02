10-year-old boy drowns in monsoon drain, another missing

KUALA LUMPUR: A 10-year-old boy was found drowned while another is still missing after they were swept away by monsoon drain currents in Jalan Ukay Perdana, Ampang, here, this afternoon.

The victim who drowned was identified as Muhammad Riqullah Mohd Shafie, 10, while eight-year-old Wan Muhammad Ammar Wan Mohd Noor Hafizan is still missing.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Norazam Khamis said a distress call was received at 4.44 pm and firemen arrived at the location at 5.08 pm.

“The search is ongoing for the missing victim,“ he said when contacted today. -Bernama