100-day KPI is a comma, not a full stop, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: The achievements of the Cabinet ministers and the ministries are not only limited to the 100-day Key Performance Indicators (KPI), the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abd Latiff Ahmad said there were still many issues that needed to be addressed and there was still room for improvement.

“The 100-day Cabinet Key Performance Indicator is not a full stop, it’s just a comma, there are many other key matters that ministries and ministers have to resolve,“ he said.

He was replying to a question from Cha Kee Chin (PH-Rasah) on the justification or method of evaluation used in the 100-day KPI.

Abd Latiff said the KPI was measured based on the Ministries’ Core Services (50 per cent), Ministers’ Performance Appraisal (25 per cent) and Public Perception (25 per cent).

“Yang Berhormat Rasah asked about ministries with the highest and lowest marks, let the ‘headmaster’ (Prime Minister) keep this, there is no need for the ‘teachers’ to know, he has just become the headmaster, let’s give him a chance,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Cabinet ministers have scored about 90 per cent in their overall performance in the first 100 days of the current administration.

He said 140 targets had been set for implementation throughout the 100-day period, involving 31 ministers from five clusters, namely the Senior Minister, Economy, Social, Security and Infrastructure Clusters.