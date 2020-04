IPOH: About 100 houses in Kampung Seri Klebang, Chepor Dalam, near here were affected by a thunderstorm this evening.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the incident which occurred just before sunset also caused the minaret at a mosque to collapse and hit a newly constructed homestay, however, no casualties had been reported.

“The state government will assist all affected residents, information is still being gathered, and so far only two families have requested to be evacuated. They will be temporarily placed in the hall of a nearby school.

“If there are not too many (requesting) to be evacuated, we plan to put them up in a homestay,“ he said after visiting the scene here tonight.

Meanwhile, Manjoi state assemblyman Datuk Asmuni Awi said food for ‘sahur’ (pre-dawn meal for fasting) will be provided to all the affected families tonight. -Bernama