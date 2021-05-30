1,029,208 individuals fully vaccinated as at yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,029,208 individuals in Malaysia have completed the two-dose Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

Dr Adham, in a Twitter posting today, said 1,822,340 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the number of doses administered to 2,851,548 as of yesterday.

He said five states with the highest number of two-dose vaccinations are Selangor with 139,317, followed by Sarawak (102,788 ), Kuala Lumpur (94,397), Perak (94,214) and Johor (88,252).

As at yesterday, 49.3% or 11,959,419 individuals have registered for vaccination, with Selangor leading the sign-up for jabs at 3,200,924 people.

The first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, from February to April this year, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare personnel.

The second phase from April to August will cover 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities, while phase three from May this year to February next year will involve those aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million. — Bernama