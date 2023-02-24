1,048 'Rumah Belia Madani' to be built in federal capital

PUTRAJAYA: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) and Syarikat BMG Global Sdn Bhd today signed an agreement for the construction of 1,048 units of Rumah Belia MADANI (RBM) in the federal capital over the next five years.

Deputy Local Government Development Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said RBM would be built on a ‘cross subsidy’ basis by KPKT and the company.

He said the developer would build 1,996 units of Rumah Mampu Milik (RMM), priced at RM300,000 and below for youth under the age of 35 and the RMM sales profit would be used to build 1,048 RBM units as returns in kind to the government.

“The cost of constructing 3,044 housing units on 5.17 hectares of government land in Mukim Batu, Kuala Lumpur will be borne by the developer.

“The rebranding of RBM which was previously known as Rumah Transit Belia (RTB) is in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s desire to adopt the MADANI concept in developing the country,” he told a press conference after witnessing the signing of the RBM Mukim Batu development agreement, here today.

The agreement was signed by KPKT secretary-general Datuk M. Noor Azman Taib and BMG Global Sdn Bhd executive director Sakeri Maming.

RBM will be developed near Kepong Metropolitan Park, while RMM will be built near the People’s Housing Program (PPR) Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur.

Akmal Nasrullah said details about the RMM project would be announced later. -Bernama