105 telecommunicaton towers in Perak expected to be ready this year

IPOH: The construction of 105 communication towers, under the Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA) initiative, in Perak is expected to be completed this year, state Communications, Multimedia and Non-governmental Organisations Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said.

He said there are several issues, including land status, that has caused delays in the construction of the telecommunication substations.

He added that he would identify the problems with the construction under the 2030 Perak Sejahtera Communications, Multimedia and NGO roadshow, together with other agencies involved.

“The constraints faced with the construction of the towers have been emphasised during a meeting with Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil,” he said today, adding that they would seek to reduce the issues through close cooperation of various parties.

The construction of 105 new communication towers was announced in April last year to improve broadband facilities and services in the state.

On the roadshow, Mohd Azlan said it would help identify internet coverage and access as raised at the last state assembly sitting.

He added that he would also visit the Digital Economic Centres (PEDi) in each district to see if there were any shortcomings and needs to ensure that the centres function better.

“There are 71 PEDi in Perak and each district has one. The Minister has stressed the importance of empowering PEDi and studying the needs periodically,“ he also said. -Bernama