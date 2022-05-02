106-year-old Covid-19 patient cured

CHANGCHUN: A 106-year-old Covid-19 patient was cured and discharged from a hospital in Changchun, the capital of northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday, said the local authorities.

The patient surnamed Li is the oldest to be admitted to the hospital in the latest outbreak in Jilin, Xinhua news agency reported.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 and admitted to the First Bethune Hospital of Jilin University on April 14. Following a comprehensive examination, the hospital found she had serious underlying health conditions, including brain atrophy.

Since April 13, the hospital has set up a treatment area that specialises in treating the disabled, elderly and other patients unable to take care of themselves, it added.-Bernama