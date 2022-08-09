11 charged with cock fighting

KUALA TERENGGANU: Eleven men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of being involved in cockfighting last June.

They are Md Asyraf Zuhairy Md Zainudin, 37; Mohamad Fakro Riduan Sidek, 26; Muhammad Amir Asyraf Zakaria, 27; Muhamad Hazimin Hasbollah, 27; Syed Safanizam Syed Yahya, 33; Mohd Noorsyaiful Zaidi Sulong, 32; Mohd Kamal Gani, 30; Mohd Afiq Che Awang, 36; Mohd Faizal Jusoh, 40; Mohammad Hakim Iskandar Zaidi, 24; and Wan Muhammad Shafiq Wan Ibrahim, 23.

All of them, who are either self-employed or odd-job workers, and village workers, are jointly charged with being present at an animal fight without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

The offence was allegedly committed at a chicken coop in Kampung Pengkalan Rajawali in Chendering here, at 2.30 am last 10 June.

They were charged under Section 32(2)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015 ,read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to three years or both, if found guilty.

Judge Nooriah Osman allowed them bail of RM5,000 with one surety each set Sept 13 for mention.

Prosecuting officer from the Terengganu Veterinary Department, Mohd Shahihan Mohd Tahar prosecuted, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Azmi Ahmad.-Bernama