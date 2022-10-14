11 charged with kidnapping of Palestinian man

KUALA LUMPUR: Eleven individuals, including a woman, were charged in the Magistrate's Court here today with kidnapping a Palestinian man to solicit information on software to hack mobile phones.

They are Edy Ko'im Said, 40; Mohamad Norakmal Hassan, 41; Dody Junaidi, 42; Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid, 39; Mohamad Naziree Mustapha, 39; Faizull Hardey Mohd Isa, 40; Muhammad Iqmal Abdul Rahis, 25; Mohamad Sufian Saly, 23; Muhammad Al Hatim Mohd Fauzi, 21; Nidarahayu Zainal, 34; and Raibafie Amdan, 39.

All the accused nodded in understanding when the charge was read before Magistrate Wong Chai Sia, but no plea was recorded because the case falls under the purview of the High Court.

According to the charge, they are alleged to have detained Omar Z. M. Albelbaisy Raeda with a common intention to obtain secret information on deactivating computer software used to hack mobile phones.

They are accused of committing the act at Jalan Mayang here at 10.40 pm on Sept 28 and charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping if convicted.

The court did not allow all the accused to be bailed after deputy public prosecutor Fatin Hanum Abdul Hadi stated that the offence disallowed bail. The case is set for mention on Dec 15.

On Oct 5, media reported that police rescued the 31-year-old victim a day after being kidnapped by a group of individuals riding in a Toyota Vellfire multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

The victim was rescued after police arrested 18 people in separate operations in Kuala Langat, Ampang, Beranang in Selangor and Melaka from Sept 29 to Oct 4.

Investigations showed that the victim entered the country on Sept 21 as a tourist and was believed to be living in Europe and did not rule out the possibility that he is a businessman.-Bernama