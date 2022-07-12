11 dead cows dumped near Kg Sungai Lekar in Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS: Villagers are stumped after finding 11 dead cows dumped in an abandoned clearing in Kampung Sungai Lekar here.

According to a villager of Kampung Sungai Lekar, Wan Zaidi Wan Jaafar, 48, residents stumbled on the decaying carcasses when going to fish in Sungai Lekar, which is located about five metres away, last Saturday evening.

“The carcasses may have been dumped on Saturday as some villagers saw two lorries entering the junction into this area. According to them, the two lorries were seen loaded with dead cattle,“ he said when met at the scene here today.

A survey by Bernama of the area, which is located 15m off Jalan Kota Bharu-Kuala Terengganu, found the carcasses of the 11 cows in a state of disarray, bloated and infested with worms and flies.

Wan Zaidi said the stench was unbearable as it was on the main route for commuters.

“Although the dumping is far from the settlement area, it is a daily route for residents going to the river and to plantations. So we worry about the unbearable stench of the carcasses and if it will pollute the river,” he said.

Meanwhile, Terengganu State Veterinary Services Department director Dr Anun Man, when contacted, said they have not received any report on the mysterious find.

However, he said the department would go immediately to the location to obtain samples to identify the cause of death of the cattle and carry out disposal work and further investigation.

“We have no inkling why the cows were dumped there. It is possible the animals were smuggled from afar and transported in a closed truck over a long journey which could cause the cows to suffocate.

“If they died due to an outbreak such as foot and mouth disease (FMD) and so on, the cattle owners can be prosecuted under Section 31 of the Animals Act 1953 for failing to report their livestock disease to the veterinary department,“ he said.

He said action could also be taken under Section 34 of the Animals Act 1953 for disposing of diseased livestock without the permission of the veterinary authorities.

The department will also investigate if there are elements of animal cruelty under Section 29 of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.-Bernama