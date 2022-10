PETALING JAYA: Eleven individuals were injured when the van they were in crashed into an advertisement board at the side of the road along Jalan Batu 3 Lama

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said of the total victims; two suffered broken legs.

He said that the accident occurred earlier today.

The department dispatched a rescue team to the scene at 6.27am.

The victims have been sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for treatment.