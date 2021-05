PUTRAJAYA: The Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) for the 2021 Kaamatan Festival and Gawai Day celebrations will be enforced in Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak for seven days, involving 11 items.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the categories of controlled price items consisted of chicken, eggs and pork.

He said the SHMMP for the Kaamatan Festival would take effect from May 27 until June 2, while for Gawai Day from May 28 until June 3.

The Kaamatan Festival will be celebrated by the people in Labuan and Sabah on May 31 while the people in Sarawak will celebrate Gawai Day on June 1.

“The ministry will conduct inspection and monitoring on related premises in Labuan, Sabah and Sarawak to ensure that all traders comply with the SHMMP. Any traders who committed any offence will face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he said in a virtual news conference today.

Nanta said individuals selling items above the maximum price could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed for not more than three years, or both; or issued a compound of up to RM50,000, while companies could be fined up to RM500,000 or issued a compound of up to RM250,000.

For the offence of failing to display pink price tags on controlled price items, traders can be fined up to RM10,000 or issued a compound of up to RM5,000, while companies could be fined up to RM20,000 or compounded up to RM10,000.

Nanta said affected consumers could channel their complaints through the ‘e-aduan’ portal at https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my/ or call 1-800-886-800.

They can also lodge complaints via the Ez ADU application or contact the Enforcement Command Centre at 03-8882 6245 / 6088, Whatsapp to 019- 279 4317 or visit any of the 72 ministry’s offices nationwide. — Bernama