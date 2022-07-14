11 nabbed, 141.4 kg drugs worth RM8.07 mln seized

KUALA LUMPUR: A drug processing and trafficking syndicate was busted when police arrested 11 individuals and seized 141.4 kilogrammes (kg) of various types of drugs, estimated to be worth RM8.07 million, in the Klang Valley last Friday.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary, Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, said those arrested, aged 22 to 38, comprised nine local men as well as a foreign male and female.

She said the drugs seized involved 106.3 kg of ketamine, 18.6 kg of Erimin 5 pills and 16.5 kg of ecstasy pills.

“This syndicate has been active since February. Their modus operandi is to make residential premises a place to process and store drugs, before distributing them to the local market, especially around the Klang Valley.

“The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the suspects were remanded for seven days starting July 9. Two of them have previous records involving drug and criminal cases investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 148 of the Penal Code,” she said in a statement today.

She said that action was also taken under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988 by seizing various syndicate assets estimated to be worth RM582,331, comprising eight vehicles worth RM522,800, cash amounting to RM20,330 and jewellery worth RM39,201.

“The total value of drugs and property seized is RM8.65 million. With this operation, PDRM has busted a syndicate that processes and distributes drugs for the local market, and will continue the investigations to track down the remaining members of the syndicate,” she said.

She said PDRM, especially the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), will continue efforts to curb drug abuse and trafficking activities. She also hoped that the community would channel information related to drug trafficking activities through the NCID Hotline at 012-208 7222.-Bernama