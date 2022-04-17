11 tahfiz students injured as van skids near Seremban

SEREMBAN: A total of 11 out of 18 students from a tahfiz centre in Rembau near here were injured after the van they were travelling in skidded at KM16 of Jalan Seremban-Tampin, early today.

District police chief DSP Hazri Mohamad said in the incident at about 2.40 am, a 13-year-old male student broke his right arm and a 16-year-old injured his mouth and gums.

He said the two students were treated in the yellow zone of the Rembau Hospital while nine other students who suffered light injuries received outpatient treatment.

“The driver of the Toyota Hiace van, Muhammad Tamimi Md Suhot, 26, suffered minor injuries to his left finger, while the remaining seven students in the van did not suffer any injuries.

He said preliminary investigations found that the driver was believed to have lost control of the car when trying to avoid a fox passing the road.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 43 (1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987 and the investigation was still underway.-Bernama