11-vehicles crash including express bus on NSE

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Eleven vehicles including an express bus were involved in an accident at Kilometre 139.3 of the North-South Expressway southbound near Perai here yesterday.

However, no casualties were reported in the 2.40 pm incident and several drivers, as well as passengers involved, sustained minor injuries.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said initial investigations found that a bus from Butterworth which was heading to Ipoh, Perak was believed to have lost control before ramming into a car in front of it.

“The bus then crashed into nine other vehicles. No casualties were reported and those who sustained minor injuries were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for further treatment,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Shafee urged those who had witnessed the accident to assist in the investigation by contacting the investigating officer Insp Mohd Sufi Abdul Razak at 0134774542 or 04-5382222.

The accident had resulted in a massive 15-kilometre crawl and works to remove all the vehicles involved were finished at 5 pm.-Bernama