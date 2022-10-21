11-year-old boy killed by goal post during school sports meet

KOTA KINABALU: An 11-year-old boy was killed when a goal post fell on him during an annual school sports meet in Pekan Manggatal near here yesterday.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident occurred at about 12.20 pm and the Year Five student of Sekolah Kebangsaan Lok Yuk, Manggatal was pronounced dead during treatment at the Likas Hospital.

The boy sustained serious head injury and the police had classified the case as sudden death, said Mohd Zaidi in a statement today.-Bernama