11-year-old girl found dead, believed murdered, in Yong Peng: Johor Police chief

BATU PAHAT: An 11-year-old girl was found dead with strangulation marks at a house in Taman Bukit Tropika, Yong Peng here yesterday.

After being alerted by the public at about 4.55 pm, a police team rushed to the scene and found injuries to the victim’s forehead and also strangulation marks, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said.

He said the victim’s 34-year-old mother was detained to facilitate investigations after her version of the incident was inconsistent with what was relayed by other witnesses.

“We have taken down the statement of several witnesses and the victim’s body was sent to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital (HSNI) for a post-mortem,” he told reporters when met at the scene of the incident today.

Kamarul Zaman said the victim’s mother has been remanded for a week beginning today and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“Police are still investigating the cause of the incident, and the suspect will also be sent for a psychiatric examination,” he said.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s younger sister told reporters she rushed to the scene after neighbours contacted her.

“When I arrived there, my sister told me that she had an argument with my niece, and later found that her daughter had hung herself.

“I believe my sister was under a lot of pressure and that led to the argument. The whole family is in a state of shock,” she said.-Bernama