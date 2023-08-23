1,100 people still missing after Hawaii’s wildfires

MOSCOW: As many as 1,100 people are still missing after the unprecedented wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii, with over 1,400 people, who were originally reported unaccounted for, found safe, Sputnik quoted the Maui country authorities.

“Between 1,000 and 1,100 individuals remain unaccounted for following the Maui wildfire disaster, emergency response officials announced Tuesday, while more than 1,400 others who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe,“ the authorities said on Tuesday in a statement.

The county’s authorities are working with families of those missing to gather DNA samples to facilitate identification process, the statement read.

“I want to make sure that we reassure people that by coming in and providing a DNA sample, the only purpose for which it will be used to identify the unaccounted for,“ Andrew Martin, the Maui country prosecutor, was quoted in the statement as saying.

On Monday, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said at least 114 people had died and about 850 more were missing after record-breaking wildfires on the island of Maui.

The wildfires in Hawaii broke out due to dry and hot weather which was exacerbated by strong winds brought by Hurricane Dora. The fire destroyed several settlements, including the popular tourist town of Lahaina. The authorities were forced to block roads and suspend public transport. Hundreds of locals were evacuated from the area. -Bernama