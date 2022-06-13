11,000 job opportunities on offer at two-day Career Carnival in Malacca

MALACCA: A total of 11,000 job opportunities are on offer at the Melaka Careertrans JaminKerja Keluarga Malaysia Career Carnival 2022 which will take place for two days beginning June 18 at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh here.

State Unity, Community Relations, Labour and Consumer’s Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem said 37 employers including from government-linked companies (GLC) as well as various sectors such as manufacturing would take part in the career carnival organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

“The annual event has been jointly organised by the state government and Socso since 2020. This time, we will also see the involvement of employers that will be offeringing job opportunities in the gig economy sector.

“We are also targetting more than 7,000 visitors to attend the carnival,” he said at a press conference in Ayer Keroh today.

Ngwe said in line with the transition to endemic phase which saw the reopening of various economic sectors, the carnival will also offer employment opportunities to job seekers including graduates as well as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) and Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) holders.

He said the organising of the carnival was also seen as capable of meeting the job placement needs and addressing the unemployment issues, especially in Melaka.

Meanwhile, Ngwe said those who are self-employed are also welcome to visit the career carnival to get more information about the Socso Self-Employment Social Security Scheme.

Those interested to know more about the carnival can register via the link https://www.myfuturejobs.gov.my/careerfair/.-Bernama