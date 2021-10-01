1,113 Covid-19 positive workers in Terengganu receive Socso benefits

JERTIH: A total 1,113 Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributors in Terengganu who were tested positive with Covid-19 in the first eight months of this year until Aug 31 have received benefits under the Socso Employment Injury Scheme.

State Socso director Farihah Che Husin said that, of the total, 1,094 individuals who were infected with the virus at the work place received a total benefit of RM663,543.

“Each contributor was paid from RM30 to RM105 a day depending on the qualification and the number of days they were treated until they were confirmed negative.

“Meanwhile, seven more cases involving a total payment of RM14,000 involved Covid-19 deaths due to clusters at work,” she told reporters after the handing over of ‘penakat' (survivor) pension to the widow of a former Terengganu Sports Council (MSNT) coach in Gong Kepas Dalam here today.

During the ceremony, the next-of-kin of Che Andli Che Hashim, 50, who died of Covid-19 in September, received the benefits from Socso.

His widow, Siti Mastura Makthar, 33, and their four children, received a pension of RM1,040 a month and funeral expenses benefit of RM2,000.

The pension and benefit were handed over by Terengganu Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah.-Bernama