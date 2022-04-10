114 flood evacuees in Johor as at noon

JOHOR BAHRU: The number of flash flood evacuees in Pontian and Kluang rose to 114 as at noon compared to 113 last night.

District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) in a statement said that 39 evacuees from Kampung Sri Gambut, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Melayu Raya and Kampung Sri Menanti were being housed at a relief centre at SK Melayu Raya in Pontian.

“In Kluang, 33 evacuees from Kampung Tengah Renggam are being housed at SK Sri Kampung Renggam while 42 evacuees from Kampung Sungai Linau are staying at SK Sungai Linau.

“The flash floods occurred due to heavy rain for more than two hours on Sunday,“ it said.-Bernama