1,141 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

PETALING JAYA: A total of 1,141 new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of accumulative cases to 70, 236, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at his daily press briefing.

Selangor and Sabah continued to notch the highest number of cases with 320 each while Kuala Lumpur saw 256 cases, followed by Johor (69), Penang (48), Perak (47), Kedah (24), Kelantan (20), Negri Sembilan (15), Pahang (15), Labuan (three), Putrajaya (two), while Sarawak and Perlis had one case each.

Malacca and Terengganu were the only states without a Covid-19 positive case today.

There were no deaths recorded, which means the fatality count remains at 376, equivalent to 0.54% of the total cases.

Dr Noor Hisham also confirmed an additional 1, 144 recoveries.

This brings the total number of accumulative recoveries to 59,061.

There are 129 cases who are being treated at the intensive care units, with 53 requiring respiratory aid.

Eight new clusters were recorded on today.

“They are the Tapak Bina Muda, Tapak Bina Galeri, Bukit Dalam, Cempaka, Sungai Cincin, Huma, Jalan Genting and Atabara cluster,” said Noor Hisham.

The Tapak Bina Muda cluster noted 11 new cases, Tapak Bina Galeri cluster (16 new cases), Bukit Dalam cluster (13 new cases), Cempaka cluster (10 new cases), Sungai Cincin cluster (15 new cases), Huma cluster (20 new cases), Jalan Genting cluster (14 new cases) and Atabara cluster (five new cases).