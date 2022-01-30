1,157 drunk drivers arrested last year

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a total of 1,558 individuals for various traffic offenses, including for reckless driving and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, through various operations in the federal capital here last year.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy head Supt Zulkafli Chek Lah said of the total, 1,157 cases were arrested for drink-driving and 287 individuals for driving in a reckless manner.

There were also cases for displaying false registration number plates, he told reporters when met after an operation against motorcyclists and drink-driving, code-named “Op Motosikal” and “Op Mabuk” here last night.

He said in the Op Selamat mounted since last Jan 1 until yesterday, a total of 235 individuals were arrested for various traffic offences, including for DUI (192 individuals) and dangerous driving (34 individuals).

Meanwhile, in the operation conducted at three locations last night, he said a total of 189 summonses were issued to errant motorists.

The police also arrested three drunk drivers and seized seven motorcycles, he added.-Bernama