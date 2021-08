IPOH: A total of 1,159 Orang Asli residents in Batang Padang district have tested positive for Covid-19, with 12 deaths reported so far.

Perak State Health Office director Datuk Dr Ding Lay Ming said in a statement that the source of infection came from Orang Asli individuals who worked outside the area.

“Infection control measures through isolation and treatment at the Sungkai Quarantine and Covid-19 Low-Risk Treatment centre, especially for Covid-19 patients from the Orang Asli community and the enforcement of Enhanced Movement Control Orders (EMCO) in 24 villages in the district, have been taken,” she said.

Dr Ding also said that till today, 10,211 Orang Asli residents, or 45.5 per cent have received their first Covid-19 vaccination shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

“The target of at least one vaccination shot for 80 percent of adult Orang Asli residents in the state is expected to be achieved at the end of this month,” she said. — Bernama