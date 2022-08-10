12 killed in western Indian bus fire

NEW DELHI: At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a passenger bus caught fire in the western state of Maharashtra in India, authorities said Saturday.

Police said the bus caught fire after hitting a truck in Nashik early Saturday.

“Twelve people have died. Over 30 people were rescued and some of them suffered injuries, who were provided treatment. They are stable,“ senior police officer Amol Tambe told Anadolu Agency.

He said most of the deceased died from burn injuries and investigations are looking into the case.

An official with Nashik's disaster control room told the Turkish news agency that at least 27 people were injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished by the bus tragedy” in Nashik.

“My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest,“ he said, adding that the local administration is providing all “possible assistance to those affected.”

Modi also announced compensation to relatives of the deceased and injured.-Bernama