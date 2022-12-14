12 players will not be with TFC for next season

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu FC (TFC) today announced that 12 players will not be with the team for their challenge in the Malaysia League (M League) and the Asian Confederation Cup (AFC) next season.

The list includes five import players namely Kipre Tchetche, Pape Diakite, Petrus Shetembi, Kpah Sherman and Manuel Ott who followed in the footsteps of former TFC head coach Nafuzi Zain in migrating to Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh said seven local players would also no longer be with the team namely Mohd Sharmiza Yusoff, Shahrin Sapien, Azalinullah Alias, Nik Akif Shahiran Nik Mat, Muhd ​​Arif Anwar, Mohd Hafizal Alias ​​and sensational winger, Faisal Halim .

“The club’s management would like to thank them for their services while with TFC. We wish them the best of luck in their future careers,“ he said in a statement today.

TFC before this had signed up Haitian-born import striker Sony Norde. Also retained are winger Faiz Nasir and defender Arif Fadzilah Abu Bakar.

Meanwhile, TFC also unveiled list of six players from sister team, Terengganu FC ll (TFC ll), who will be promoted to the Turtles squad next season.

They are Safwan Mazlan, Aqil Irfanuddin Mohamad Sabri, Fazli Ghazali, Syed Muhammad Nasrulhaq Syed Bidin, Firdaus Rusdi dan Shafawi Mohamad.

“These players have shown excellent game quality to perform at a higher level.

“All these players have been evaluated by the TFC Technical Committee to be registered with the main squad next season,“ said Ab Rasid.-Bernama