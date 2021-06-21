12 teenagers among 38 detained in ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’

SHAH ALAM: Twelve teenagers were detained under ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ for being involved in illegal racing around the North Klang Straits Bypass last night.

Klang Utara district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said that the teenagers were part of 38 individuals, comprising 36 men and two women, aged between 16 and 25, who were detained during the operation.

She said that the 12 teenagers were arrested for investigation under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for riding their motorcycles recklessly and dangerously.

“A total of 35 motorcycles were brought to the Klang Utara district police headquarters for further investigation, and 92 summonses were issued for various traffic offences.

“Police also seized 24 motorcycles under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” she said in a statement today.

Nurulhuda said that 38 individuals were issued compounds under Section 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988, for gathering in a public place for illegal racing and without physical distancing.

She also urged the public not to be involved in illegal racing and reminded parents to always monitor their children’s whereabouts. -Bernama