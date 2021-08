JOHOR BAHRU: A 12-year-old boy was found drowned in a monsoon drain in Jalan Padi Mahsuri, Bandar Baru Uda, near here, yesterday.

North Johor Bahru Police chief Rupiah Abd Wahid said the boy was said to have been playing with his friends before he dived for a swim in the drain after the rain at 5.15 pm.

“His friends tried to talk him out of it, but the boy went on and dived into the drain without realising that there were strong currents,” she said in a statement here today.

Rupiah said the body of the boy was taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for post mortem before being handed over to the family for funeral.

Police classified the case as sudden death.-Bernama