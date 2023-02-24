12-year-old girl killed in Baling house fire

BALING: A 12-year-old girl was burnt to death as fire razed her home in Kampung Besah, Kuala Ketil near here today.

Kedah Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Senior Fire Officer I Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin said the victim has been identified as Nor Batrisha Razali.

“Firefighters from the Baling fire station were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a distress call about 7.08 am.

“The double-storey house was about 90 per cent destroyed when firemen arrived at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Mohd Hamizi said the victim’s remains were found in a bedroom on the ground floor of the house.

Meanwhile, Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat, when contacted, said the body has been sent to the Kulim Hospital for post-mortem and investigations into the incident were ongoing. -Bernama